If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one artificial intelligence (AI) stock you probably wish you'd scooped up at its initial public offering (IPO). The chipmaker debuted on Jan. 22, 1999 at just $12 per share. Back then, Nvidia shook up the tech world by launching the first-ever graphics processing unit (GPU), which transformed gaming and multimedia.

Even if you didn't snag Nvidia when it was trading in the double digits, you could've still scored jaw-dropping gains in the last five years. Shares are up over 2,700% as demand for its AI chips has skyrocketed. Nvidia is now one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market cap over $3 trillion.

That said, you might not be surprised that Nvidia executed six stock splits since its IPO. If you bought just one share 25 years ago and held onto it, your shares would have multiplied significantly, and they'd be worth a pretty penny today.

Nvidia's stock-split record

If you snagged Nvidia earlier this year and held on, you likely benefited from its 10-for-1 stock split in June. This split means that for each share you owned before, you now hold 10. But if you bought Nvidia even sooner, you could have even more shares thanks to previous splits. Here's a quick look at Nvidia's stock-split history to help you determine how many shares you might have today based on when you first invested.

Payable date Split Type June 2000 2-for-1 September 2001 2-for-1 April 2006 2-for-1 September 2007 3-for-2 July 2021 4-for-1 June 2024 10-for-1

If you'd picked up one share of Nvidia at its IPO in January 1999, that single share would have ballooned to 480 shares today after six stock splits. That means your shares would hold a value of around $67,000 as of Oct. 30, not including dividends.

