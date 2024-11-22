IES Holdings Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Results

IES Holdings, Inc. ( (IESC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information IES Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

IES Holdings, Inc. designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to various markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial facilities in the United States.

IES Holdings, Inc. recently announced its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full-year results, highlighting significant growth in revenue and profitability. The company reported a 20% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $776 million, and a 67% rise in net income compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.

Key financial metrics reveal that the company achieved a 21% increase in full-year revenue, totaling $2.9 billion, with a substantial 102% growth in net income to $219.1 million. The company also showed a strong backlog of approximately $1.8 billion, indicating sustained demand for its services. Operating segments such as Residential and Infrastructure Solutions demonstrated robust performance, contributing to the company’s growth through expanded capacity and strategic acquisitions.

Looking forward, IES Holdings expects continued demand in its operating segments, particularly in the data center market, while cautiously approaching the residential segment due to housing affordability challenges. The company plans to invest in organic growth and technological enhancements to further strengthen its position in the market.

