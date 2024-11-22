IES Holdings reports Q4 adjusted EPS $2.79 vs. $1.74 last year

Reports Q4 revenue $776M vs. $649M last year. “In fiscal 2024 we continued to build on the progress we made in 2023, with all four of our operating segments growing revenue while expanding operating margins,” said Jeff Gendell, CEO. “Year-over-year consolidated revenue increased 21%, as we continued to see strong demand across our key end markets and continued our Residential plumbing and HVAC expansion into new markets. Operating income increased substantially compared with the prior year, both for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year, reflecting our revenue growth, strong project execution, improved capacity utilization and favorable impacts of materials purchases. I want to thank the entire IES team for their dedication and hard work in delivering these results. Looking forward to fiscal 2025, we expect our Communications, Infrastructure Solutions and Commercial & Industrial operating segments to benefit from continued strong demand, particularly in our data center end markets. In addition, we see opportunities to provide all of our operating segments with additional capital to drive further organic growth. Within our Residential segment, we remain cautious about near-term single-family housing demand due to housing affordability challenges and the potential that some buyers may delay home purchases in anticipation of lower mortgage rates over the next year. Nevertheless, we expect to continue to grow our Residential business through further expansion of our plumbing and HVAC services, and we remain optimistic about long-term demand in the housing market.”

