IEP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/18/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 24.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.08 per share, with $9.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.10.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IEP makes up 1.09% of the Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: CVY) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IEP).
In Friday trading, Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
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