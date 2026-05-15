IEP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/18/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of IEP's recent stock price of $8.10, this dividend works out to approximately 6.18%, so look for shares of Icahn Enterprises LP to trade 6.18% lower — all else being equal — when IEP shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 24.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.08 per share, with $9.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.10.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IEP makes up 1.09% of the Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: CVY) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IEP).

In Friday trading, Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.