IDT Corp. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - IDT Corp. (IDT) reported a profit for third quarter of $21.61 million

The company's earnings came in at $21.61 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $21.69 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDT Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.3 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $315.71 million from $301.98 million last year.

IDT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.61 Mln. vs. $21.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $315.71 Mln vs. $301.98 Mln last year.

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