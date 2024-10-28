News & Insights

Idox plc Sees Increased Stake by Long Path Partners

October 28, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

Idox plc (GB:IDOX) has released an update.

Long Path Partners, LP has increased its voting rights in Idox plc to 12.003722%, crossing a significant threshold. This marks a rise from their previous position of 11.001614%, highlighting growing influence in the UK-based company. The shares are held by the Long Path Smaller Companies Fund, managed by Long Path Partners.

