IDI’s Strong Performance and Sustainable Growth Strategy

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IDI, a prominent private equity firm in France, boasts a robust track record with an impressive annualized internal rate of return of 15.87% since its IPO in 1991. The company, which is listed on Euronext Paris, continues to support SMEs and ETIs by offering sustainable growth opportunities through its experienced investment team.

For further insights into FR:IDIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.