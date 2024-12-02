IDI’s Strong Performance and Sustainable Growth Strategy

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.
IDI, a prominent private equity firm in France, boasts a robust track record with an impressive annualized internal rate of return of 15.87% since its IPO in 1991. The company, which is listed on Euronext Paris, continues to support SMEs and ETIs by offering sustainable growth opportunities through its experienced investment team.
