IDI’s Strong Performance and Sustainable Growth Strategy

December 02, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.

IDI, a prominent private equity firm in France, boasts a robust track record with an impressive annualized internal rate of return of 15.87% since its IPO in 1991. The company, which is listed on Euronext Paris, continues to support SMEs and ETIs by offering sustainable growth opportunities through its experienced investment team.

