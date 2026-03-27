IDHQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (Symbol: IDHQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.72, changing hands as low as $34.38 per share. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDHQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDHQ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.61 per share, with $40.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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