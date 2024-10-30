IDEX Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $214.63, changing hands as high as $218.31 per share. IDEX Corporation shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $183.765 per share, with $246.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.56. The IEX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

