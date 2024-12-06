Idex Corp. price target raised to $258 from $248 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Idex Corp. (IEX) to $258 from $248 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm’s investor meeting with the company saw “consistent” messaging relative to itsearnings call and while the management has been careful not to declare that the bottom as “definitely reached” amid the surprisingly deep and extended multi-year destock for the entire industry, they did cite multiple encouraging greenshoots, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

