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IDEX Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Up 7% - Update

July 29, 2026 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, IDEX Corp. (IEX) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter, and raised its full-year 2026 outlook, based on strong performance year-to-date and improved visibility in the second half of the fiscal year.

For the third quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales growth of about 5 to 7 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.70 to $8.85 per share on organic net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.55 per share on organic net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, IEX is trading on the NYSE at $240.46, up $15.66 or 6.97 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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