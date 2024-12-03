IDEX Biometrics Leaders Show Confidence with Share Purchases

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics has announced that both its Chair, Morten Opstad, and CEO, Catharina Eklof, have subscribed to a significant number of shares and warrants in a recent offering, reflecting strong insider confidence in the company’s future performance. Opstad and Eklof each subscribed to 1,000,000 shares and were allocated the same number of warrants at NOK 0.15 per share. This move highlights the leadership’s commitment to enhancing the company’s market presence and shareholder value.

