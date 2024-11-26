News & Insights

IDEX Biometrics Announces New Share Offering Opportunity

November 26, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is offering a subsequent share issue of up to 140 million shares at NOK 0.15 each, with additional warrants for shareholders. This opportunity is available to those who did not participate in a previous private placement, allowing them to potentially increase their holdings under the same favorable terms. The deadline for subscription is 29 November 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

IDXAD

