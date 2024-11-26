IDEX Biometrics Announces New Share Offering Opportunity

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is offering a subsequent share issue of up to 140 million shares at NOK 0.15 each, with additional warrants for shareholders. This opportunity is available to those who did not participate in a previous private placement, allowing them to potentially increase their holdings under the same favorable terms. The deadline for subscription is 29 November 2024.

