Identiv Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue ahead of its prior guidance and outlined progress on its manufacturing transition, Bluetooth Low Energy smart-label initiatives and strategic review, while also noting emerging pressure from softer demand among some consumer-facing customers.

Chief Executive Kirsten Newquist said the company is continuing to execute its “perform, accelerate and transform” strategy, highlighted by the ramp-up of a long-term agreement with IFCO to exclusively supply BLE Smart Labels for use on IFCO’s pool of more than 400 million reusable plastic containers.

Identiv expects to begin production for more than 500,000 pilot units “shortly,” with mass production anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, Newquist said. She added that the company has made progress preparing its production site for the custom manufacturing equipment required for the IFCO program.

Revenue Tops Guidance as Margins Improve Year Over Year

Chief Financial Officer Ed Kirnbauer said first-quarter revenue was $7.4 million, up from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 and above the company’s previously announced guidance range. The increase reflected strong demand from existing customers, conversion of new customers and the benefit of one large customer placing its full-year 2026 order in the first quarter, he said.

GAAP gross margin improved to 17.4% from 2.5% in the prior-year period, while non-GAAP gross margin rose to 23.8% from 10.8%. Kirnbauer attributed the improvement primarily to the transition of production to Identiv’s Thailand facility, including procurement and production efficiencies, improved facility utilization and the elimination of manufacturing production costs from the company’s Singapore operation.

The comparison also benefited from prior-year charges tied to a $0.3 million write-down of obsolete inventory at the Singapore facility and a $0.2 million customer warranty claim.

GAAP operating expenses totaled $5.5 million, down slightly from $5.6 million a year earlier, while non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.4 million compared with $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Kirnbauer said lower restructuring and severance expenses were partly offset by higher strategic review-related costs.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.21 per share, in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $2.7 million from $3.9 million.

Thailand Transition Complete, But Macro Pressures Emerge

Newquist said Identiv has completed its two-year manufacturing transition to Thailand, which she said has helped the company deliver products faster, lower costs, improve efficiency and expand margins. She also noted the company implemented new CRM and MRP enterprise systems at the beginning of the year to better integrate sales, demand planning and operations.

However, management said the company is seeing some impact from the macroeconomic environment, especially among consumer-facing applications where demand for higher-end products has softened. Newquist said certain suppliers have also raised prices, and Identiv is evaluating pricing actions to offset those costs while seeking to maintain its margin profile.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Newquist said the softness is showing up in forecasts from customers tied to higher-end appliances or devices. She estimated that consumer applications showing some softness represent roughly 25% of Identiv’s overall customer base. In response to a question from Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Jaeson Schmidt, she said the company is not seeing cancellations, but rather softer forecasts or interest in pushing some orders out.

Second-Quarter Outlook Reflects Pull-Forward of Orders

For the second quarter of 2026, Identiv guided for revenue of $5.4 million to $6.0 million. Kirnbauer said the outlook reflects the pull-forward of volume into the first quarter from a customer that placed its full-year order early, along with uncertainty tied to softer demand trends among certain consumer-facing customers.

Kirnbauer said the company still expects margin improvement through 2026 as operations become more efficient, though he cautioned that gross margins may vary as Identiv scales production for the IFCO program. He said the company’s underlying cost-structure improvements from the manufacturing transition remain in place.

Identiv ended the quarter with $124.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and working capital of $129.6 million. The company continues to expect to use $14 million to $16 million in cash during 2026, excluding strategic review-related costs. That estimate includes ongoing operations, $3.5 million of capital expenditures primarily related to IFCO production, a $1 million working capital increase to support growth and $1.5 million to purchase chips at favorable pricing for customer orders extending beyond 2026.

BLE Smart Labels and Product Pipeline Remain Key Focus

Newquist said Identiv is seeing growing interest in ID-BLU, its portfolio of BLE Smart Labels for asset tracking and logistics applications, across industries including global logistics, pharmaceuticals and food distributors. The company remains on track to make those products commercially available later in 2026.

She also highlighted the April launch of Identiv’s expanded ID-Safe inlay portfolio, which supports product authentication, tamper detection and end-to-end traceability across industries including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, food and beverage, electronics and smart packaging.

Identiv is tracking several internal metrics tied to new opportunities and product development. Newquist said the company exited 2025 with 101 opportunities in its new sales pipeline and had grown that figure to 124 by the end of the first quarter, with eight converted to sales. For 2026, Identiv is targeting a pipeline of 125 opportunities and at least 35 conversions by year-end.

The company also had 18 active new product development projects underway at quarter-end, with three completed during the quarter in high-value segments including cold chain and consumable authentication. Its 2026 target is seven completed projects.

Strategic Alternatives Review Continues

Under its “transform” pillar, Identiv is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives. Newquist said the company’s board is working with financial adviser Raymond James and legal advisers on potential options, including strategic M&A aimed at accelerating the path to EBITDA breakeven, broadening the product portfolio and enhancing technical capabilities.

In response to a question from Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss about resources needed for IFCO and other customer opportunities, Newquist said the IFCO program is currently taking “a fair amount” of engineering resources as the company finalizes design and manufacturing processes. She said engineering capacity should open up over the next few quarters, and that the fourth-quarter effort will shift more toward manufacturing, including hiring operators for production equipment.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company's product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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