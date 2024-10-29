Identitii Ltd Triumphs in Patent Dispute and Expands Market

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd has achieved a significant victory as the USPTO upheld the validity of its patent against challenges from JP Morgan Chase. The company has also made strides in expanding its market presence in the United States, with sales activities surging by 260% quarter over quarter. Additionally, a fully subscribed rights issue has raised $2.15 million, bolstering its financial position.

