Identitii Ltd. Secures $1.8M to Boost Platform Growth

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has successfully raised $1.8 million through a placement of new shares, receiving overwhelming support from sophisticated and institutional investors. The funds will bolster their platform development, pursue a patent infringement claim against JP Morgan Chase, and enhance global sales and marketing efforts. This financial boost signifies investor confidence in Identitii’s strategic direction and growth potential.

