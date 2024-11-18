News & Insights

Identitii Ltd. Secures $1.8M to Boost Platform Growth

November 18, 2024 — 09:10 pm EST

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has successfully raised $1.8 million through a placement of new shares, receiving overwhelming support from sophisticated and institutional investors. The funds will bolster their platform development, pursue a patent infringement claim against JP Morgan Chase, and enhance global sales and marketing efforts. This financial boost signifies investor confidence in Identitii’s strategic direction and growth potential.

