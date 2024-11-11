Idemitsu Kosan Revises Shareholder Returns Policy

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. has updated its shareholder returns policy in its medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2023-2025, increasing the minimum dividend per share from 32 yen to 36 yen. This revision is aimed at enhancing enterprise value and stock prices by focusing on cost of capital and stock price considerations.

