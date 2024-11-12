Idemitsu Kosan Moves to Acquire AGRO-KANESHO

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of a tender offer to acquire all shares of AGRO-KANESHO CO., LTD. to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move underscores Idemitsu’s expansion efforts, with agreements already in place with major shareholders to tender their shares. The offer is contingent on acquiring a minimum of 8,077,300 shares, representing a 66.67% ownership stake.

