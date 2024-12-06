Ideanomics Files for Chapter 11 and Asset Sale

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Ideanomics ( (IDEX) ) has shared an update.
Ideanomics, Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, allowing the company to continue operations while managing its financial restructuring. The company plans to sell most of its assets and has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Tillou Management and Consulting LLC. Additionally, Ideanomics secured financing through a Debtor-in-Possession loan agreement to support its ongoing activities. The company warns investors that trading its securities during these proceedings carries significant risks.
