News & Insights

Stocks

Ideanomics Files for Chapter 11 and Asset Sale

December 06, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ideanomics ( (IDEX) ) has shared an update.

Ideanomics, Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, allowing the company to continue operations while managing its financial restructuring. The company plans to sell most of its assets and has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Tillou Management and Consulting LLC. Additionally, Ideanomics secured financing through a Debtor-in-Possession loan agreement to support its ongoing activities. The company warns investors that trading its securities during these proceedings carries significant risks.

For a thorough assessment of IDEX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.