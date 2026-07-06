IDCC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/8/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/8/26, Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 7/22/26. As a percentage of IDCC's recent stock price of $283.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $213.06 per share, with $412.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $289.46.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IDCC makes up 4.84% of the ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Symbol: DAT) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding IDCC).

In Monday trading, Interdigital Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further IDCC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.