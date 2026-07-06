IDCC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/8/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $213.06 per share, with $412.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $289.46.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IDCC makes up 4.84% of the ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Symbol: DAT) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding IDCC).
In Monday trading, Interdigital Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
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Further IDCC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.