Idacorp upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Mizuho

November 01, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Mizuho upgraded Idacorp (IDA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $116, up from $102. The company reported “impressive” Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Idacorp significantly raised its capex guidance following the completion of its request for proposals, resulting in an “impressive” 16.9% annual rate base growth, “easily the highest in the industry.” The stock’s current valuation is not reflective of the company’s “robust growth prospects, supportive regulation, and strong management team.”

Read More on IDA:

