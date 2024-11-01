Idacorp upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded Idacorp (IDA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $116, up from $102. The company reported “impressive” Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Idacorp significantly raised its capex guidance following the completion of its request for proposals, resulting in an “impressive” 16.9% annual rate base growth, “easily the highest in the industry.” The stock’s current valuation is not reflective of the company’s “robust growth prospects, supportive regulation, and strong management team.”

