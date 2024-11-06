ID Holdings Reports Strong H1 FY2024 Results

ID Holdings Corporation (JP:4709) has released an update.

ID Holdings Corporation reported a strong performance for the first half of FY2024, with net sales rising by 8.8% year-on-year to ¥17,347 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 25.1% to ¥1,055 million. The company also raised its annual dividend forecast to ¥55.00 per share, reflecting confidence in its continued growth. These positive results signal a promising outlook for investors in the company’s stocks.

