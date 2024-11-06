ID Holdings Projects Record Financial Growth in 2024

ID Holdings Corporation (JP:4709) has released an update.

ID Holdings Corporation has revised its full-year forecast for FY2024, expecting significant increases in operating, ordinary, and net income due to strategic investments in high-margin sectors and adjusted pricing. The company anticipates achieving record-high results in these areas for the fourth consecutive year.

