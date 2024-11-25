News & Insights

Stocks
ICCT

iCoreConnect announes expansion of partnership with MSDA

November 25, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

iCoreConnect (ICCT) announced the expansion of its endorsement partnership with the Maryland State Dental Association, MSDA, to include its full platform of cloud-based software and technology solutions. Before this expansion, the MSDA Member Perks Program endorsed iCoreVerify automated insurance verifications in 2021, followed by iCoreRx cloud ePrescribing in 2022. Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, is thrilled about the expanded partnership, stating, “The MSDA has chosen to join the growing list of state dental associations who endorse the full iCoreEnterprise platform. Our team is committed to helping dental practices streamline revenue cycle management, enhance efficiency, and boost profitability through innovative solutions that support every step of the patient journey. We look forward to seeing these impactful benefits at work in Maryland.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ICCT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.