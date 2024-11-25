iCoreConnect announes expansion of partnership with MSDA

iCoreConnect (ICCT) announced the expansion of its endorsement partnership with the Maryland State Dental Association, MSDA, to include its full platform of cloud-based software and technology solutions. Before this expansion, the MSDA Member Perks Program endorsed iCoreVerify automated insurance verifications in 2021, followed by iCoreRx cloud ePrescribing in 2022. Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, is thrilled about the expanded partnership, stating, “The MSDA has chosen to join the growing list of state dental associations who endorse the full iCoreEnterprise platform. Our team is committed to helping dental practices streamline revenue cycle management, enhance efficiency, and boost profitability through innovative solutions that support every step of the patient journey. We look forward to seeing these impactful benefits at work in Maryland.”
