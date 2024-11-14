iCoreConnect announces new endorsement agreement with NDDA

iCoreConnect (ICCT) has announced a new endorsement agreement with the North Dakota Dental Association, NDDA. The NDDA’s endorsement adds them to a growing list of state dental associations backing iCoreConnect’s full suite of innovative cloud solutions tailored for the dental industry. With over 180 product endorsement agreements across the U.S., iCoreConnect continues demonstrating its commitment to improving workflow efficiency, productivity, and data security in dental practices nationwide

