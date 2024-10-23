ICOP’s Innovation Boosts Infrastructure Leadership

I.CO.P. S.p.A. (IT:ICOP) has released an update.

ICOP S.p.A. has successfully completed the “Pianacce” microtunnel project using an innovative machine, highlighting its ability to solve complex engineering challenges and its commitment to technological advancement. The investment of 4.6 million euros in the new machine has proven economically sustainable, generating positive returns and expanding the company’s market potential. This breakthrough in trenchless technology not only strengthens ICOP’s leadership in infrastructure engineering but also opens new opportunities in the sector.

