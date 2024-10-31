News & Insights

Iconic Labs’ Strategic Shift with Fashion Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Iconic Labs plc (GB:ICON) has released an update.

Iconic Labs PLC has reported its annual financial results, highlighting a profit of £418,948 but no revenue, and announced its strategic pivot towards acquiring In The Style Fashion Limited (ITSFL), a leading online fashion retailer. The company plans to leverage ITSFL’s influencer collaboration model to drive growth and aims to complete the acquisition by the end of the year. This move marks a significant shift from its previous focus on media and technology ventures.

