Icon price target lowered to $295 from $363 at Truist

October 28, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Truist analyst Jailendra Singh lowered the firm’s price target on Icon (ICLR) to $295 from $363 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. With the Q4 and 2025 outlook now essentially de-risked, Truist believes the share price weakness represents an even more attractive buying opportunity given the company’s strong competitive positioning in the market, continuing margin expansion opportunities, relatively diversified customer portfolio, and strong financial flexibility, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

