Icon PLC (ICLR) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Icon PLC (ICLR). Shares have added about 5.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Icon PLC due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for ICON PLC before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

ICLR Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ICON posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, down 23.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

The company reported GAAP EPS of $1.36 compared with $1.99 a year ago.

ICLR’s Q1 Revenues

Total revenues increased 0.9% year over year to $2.03 billion. The figure was down 1.9% on a constant-currency (CER) basis. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

ICLR’s 2026 Guidance

The company reiterated full-year financial guidance for 2026 with revenues expected in the range of $7.85-$8.15 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $8.01 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $10.00-$11.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICON’s earnings is pegged at $10.59 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Icon PLC has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Icon PLC has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.