Icon Energy Reports Revenue Growth and Dividend Announcement

Icon Energy Corp. reported a 10% increase in revenue to $3.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite a slight decrease in operating profit and net income compared to the previous year. The company also announced the delivery of a new vessel, M/V Bravo, and declared a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value amidst strategic growth initiatives. A new $91.5 million term loan facility further positions Icon for future expansion in the shipping industry.

