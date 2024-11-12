News & Insights

Icon Energy Reports Revenue Growth and Dividend Announcement

November 12, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Icon Energy Corp. (ICON) has released an update.

Icon Energy Corp. reported a 10% increase in revenue to $3.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite a slight decrease in operating profit and net income compared to the previous year. The company also announced the delivery of a new vessel, M/V Bravo, and declared a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value amidst strategic growth initiatives. A new $91.5 million term loan facility further positions Icon for future expansion in the shipping industry.

