Icon Energy reports 9M EPS 6c vs. $3.76 last year

Reports 9M revenue $3.58M vs. $$3.25M last year. Ismini Panagiotidi, Chairwoman and CEO of Icon, commented: “We are pleased to announce our financial results for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting the completion of our initial public offering in July 2024 and the progress we have made in executing our strategic priorities since then. The successful delivery and commencement of employment of Icon’s second vessel, M/V Bravo, marks our first step toward realizing our growth ambitions, while the recent $91.5 million term loan facility, with $75 million reserved for future vessel acquisitions, provides a strong foundation for expansion. These transactions underscore the strong support we enjoy from charterers and financiers, positioning us well for further growth opportunities. In addition, staying true to our stated dividend policy and following the $0.08 per common share cash dividend paid for the second quarter of the year, we are pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.085 per common share for the third quarter, reaffirming our dedication to returning value to our shareholders.”

