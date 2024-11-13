News & Insights

Stocks

ICO Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 13, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ICO Group Limited (HK:1460) has released an update.

ICO Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, alongside other business matters. Investors and market watchers will be keenly awaiting the outcomes, which will be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website.

For further insights into HK:1460 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.