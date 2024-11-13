ICO Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

ICO Group Limited (HK:1460) has released an update.

ICO Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, alongside other business matters. Investors and market watchers will be keenly awaiting the outcomes, which will be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website.

