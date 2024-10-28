ICLR Misses on Q3 Earnings, Lowers 2024 Guidance, Stock Falls

ICON plc ICLR delivered third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.35, up 1.5% from the year-ago period’s figure. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.99%.

The company reported GAAP EPS of $2.36, up 19.8% from the year-earlier level.

Following the earnings announcement, ICLR stock fell 21% last Thursday.

ICLR’s Q3 Revenues

Total revenues decreased 1.2% year over year to $2.03 billion. The figure was down 1% on a constant currency (CER) basis. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Gross business wins in the third quarter amounted to $2.83 billion and cancellations totaled $504 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2.33 billion and a book-to-bill of 1.15.

ICLR’s Q3 Margins

The gross profit decreased 2.4% year over year to $594.1 billion. The gross margin contracted 35-basis points (bps) to 29.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 10.8% to $205.1 million.

The adjusted operating income was $386.3 million, suggesting a decrease of 8.2% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 144 bps to 19%.

Cash Position

ICON exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $695.5 million compared with $506.6 million at the end of the second quarter. It had a net debt balance of $2.7 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Cumulative cash flow provided by operating activities was $948.3 million compared with $720.9 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

The company lowered its full-year 2024 financial guidance.

It now expects revenues to be in the range of $8.26 - $8.30 billion (down from the previous guidance of $8.45-$8.55 billion), representing growth of approximately 1.7-2.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $8.51 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $13.90 - $14.10 (down from the previous guidance of $15.00-$15.20), implying 8.7-10.2% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $15.07.

Our Take

ICON exited the third quarter with lower-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed estimates. During the reported quarter, the company experienced slower-than-expected activity in its Biotech segment. It also faced lower-than-anticipated revenue contributions from two of its largest customers that are undergoing development model transitions. Moreover, several project delays and cancellations within the fast-burn vaccine area affected revenues. Additionally, the contraction of both margins is discouraging. The lowered 2024 guidance poses a concern for investors.

However, the company remains encouraged with opportunities like strategic partnerships as well as increased flow from biotech.

ICLR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ICON currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Veracyte VCYT and HealthEquity HQY.

Phibro Animal Health reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $273.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. PAHC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC’s fiscal 2025 earnings are expected to surge 31.9% compared with the industry’s 11.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 4.1%.

Veracyte, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted second-quarter 2024 earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. Revenues of $114.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings growth rate of 115.7% for 2024 compared with the industry’s 13.7%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 328.4%.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.9%. Revenues of $299.9 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%.

HQY has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 28.2% compared with the industry’s 13.4%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.8%.

