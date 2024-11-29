iClick Interactive Merges with Amber DWM for Digital Growth

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (ICLK) has released an update.
iClick Interactive Asia Group has entered a definitive merger agreement with Amber DWM Holding, a prominent digital wealth management provider. This strategic merger aims to combine iClick’s data analytics expertise with Amber DWM’s advanced wealth management services, creating synergies that benefit corporate and high-net-worth clients. Upon completion, Amber DWM shareholders will hold a significant majority of the merged entity, renamed Amber International Holding Limited.
