ICL raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $950M-$1.05B from $800M-$1B

The company said, “The company raised its guidance for full year 2024 and now expects specialties-driven EBITDA of between $0.95 billion to $1.05 billion, an increase from previous guidance of $0.8 billion to $1.0 billion. The company intends to limit its total 2024 annual potash sales volumes to 4.6 million metric tons, already committed, which is in-line with 2023 sales volumes and in expectation of improved conditions in 2025.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ICL:
- ICL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- ICL Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions
- ICL Group Triumphs in Class Action Lawsuit
- ICL Group Updates Executive Compensation Policy
- ICL openes food specialty plant in China, for novel foods and palates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.