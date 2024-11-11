News & Insights

ICL raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $950M-$1.05B from $800M-$1B

November 11, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

The company said, “The company raised its guidance for full year 2024 and now expects specialties-driven EBITDA of between $0.95 billion to $1.05 billion, an increase from previous guidance of $0.8 billion to $1.0 billion. The company intends to limit its total 2024 annual potash sales volumes to 4.6 million metric tons, already committed, which is in-line with 2023 sales volumes and in expectation of improved conditions in 2025.”

