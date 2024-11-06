ICICI Bank Announces E-voting for Director Appointment

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.
ICICI Bank Limited has announced a Postal Ballot Notice to facilitate the appointment of Mr. Punit Sood as an Independent Director, effective October 1, 2024. The bank is conducting this process exclusively through remote e-voting, which will be open from October 31 to November 29, 2024. This move is part of their compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to engage shareholders in the decision-making process.
