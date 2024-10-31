News & Insights

Ichigo Hotel REIT Sells Hiroshima Hotel for Strategic Gains

October 31, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3463) has released an update.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. has announced the sale of the Valie Hotel Hiroshima to a third-party Japanese company for JPY 1,785 million, resulting in an estimated gain of JPY 230 million. The sale aligns with Ichigo Hotel’s strategy to enhance its portfolio and shareholder value, using the proceeds for future growth investments. This strategic move comes as the hotel’s lease agreement nears its end, with anticipated increases in maintenance costs.

