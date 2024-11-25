Ichigo Hotel REIT Secures Loan for Debt Repayment

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3463) has released an update.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation has secured a new loan to repay existing debt totaling JPY 3,000 million. The loan, with a term of 2.7 years and an interest rate of JPY TIBOR plus 0.485%, has been integrated into the company’s upcoming fiscal earnings forecasts. This move aims to manage the corporation’s financial liabilities effectively.

