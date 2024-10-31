News & Insights

ICF International reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $2.13, consensus $1.77

October 31, 2024 — 04:17 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $517M, consensus $528.02M. CEO John Wasson said, “This was another quarter of strong performance for ICF. Total revenues increased 3% year-on-year. Revenues from continuing operations increased 6% from last year’s levels, which includes a considerable impact from lower pass-throughs.,,Favorable mix and higher utilization were key drivers of Q3 margin expansion. Operating margin increased by 250 basis points year-on-year to 8.9%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 50 basis points to 11.3% from 10.8%. We ended Q3 with a record business development pipeline of $10.6B, after $697M in contract awards. Year-to-date contract awards increased 16% from last year’s levels to just over $2.0B, of which 63% represented new business wins, indicating how well aligned ICF’s capabilities are with client spending priorities.”

