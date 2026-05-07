ICF International Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) executives said the company opened 2026 with “a solid start to the year,” pointing to sequential improvement in federal revenue, strong international growth tied to recent wins, and stable margins despite a year-over-year revenue decline that management attributed largely to timing shifts in project work.

Quarterly performance highlights

Chair and CEO John Wasson said ICF’s first quarter reflected “successful strategic initiatives to diversify our business model” and emphasized the company’s mix of domain expertise and capabilities in technology, digital transformation, complex program management, and engagement. Wasson highlighted several takeaways:

Federal government revenue increased 8.6% sequentially, which Wasson described as a sign that the federal business has “stabilized and is on the upswing.”

International government revenue grew 17% year-over-year, driven by recent contract wins, “many of which are single award contracts.”

ICF said $12 million of revenue shifted out of the quarter due to timing—primarily in commercial energy and international government work—with about half expected to be recognized in the second quarter and the remainder in the second half of 2026.

The company said it continues to win “north of 90%” of recompetes, and that new business (including modifications) represented 65% of first quarter awards.

Wasson said ICF was awarded $450 million in contracts during the quarter and maintained a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.21. After the quarter’s awards, he said the business development pipeline stood at $8.5 billion.

Client trends: commercial energy, disaster recovery, and international growth

President Anne Choate, speaking on her “first official conference call as President of ICF,” said first quarter revenue was led by commercial, state and local, and international government clients, which together accounted for more than 58% of quarterly revenue. Choate said those categories are “on track to exceed 60%” of full-year 2026 revenue.

In commercial energy, Choate said demand remained strong for utility programs such as energy efficiency, flexible load management, and electrification, which she said represent about 80% of trailing 12-month commercial energy revenue. She added that ICF has been gaining share through contract “plus-ups,” new services, and competitive wins.

Choate also said commercial energy advisory work delivered “mid-teens” growth in the quarter, reflecting demand for market assessment and due diligence supporting client M&A, expanded grid reliability and protection work, and increasing demand from data center developers. She said ICF’s engineering support to utilities accommodating data center load is accelerating as utilities expedite development of new substations, and noted the use of proprietary tools including Energy Insight, Sightline DER, and ClimateSight Energy Risk.

However, Choate and CFO/COO James Morgan said quarterly revenue fell short of expectations due to timing. Choate said that without the shift to later quarters, commercial energy revenue would have increased 8.3% in the first quarter rather than the reported 2%. Morgan later quantified the timing shift as roughly $8 million in fixed-price commercial energy project work and $4 million in international government work.

In state and local government, Choate said first quarter revenue was stable and that full-year growth is expected to be mid-single-digit. She said disaster management and recovery continues to represent about 45% of state and local revenue and pointed to developments she said support ICF’s outlook, including a Florida contract award announced in February and actions involving FEMA-related funding programs. Choate said ICF supports 75 disaster recovery programs in 22 states and territories and expects to expand beyond that footprint.

International government revenue rose 17.5% in the quarter, Choate said, reflecting contracts awarded over the past 18 months by European Union and U.K. clients. She noted an additional $4 million shifting into later periods relates to pass-through revenues associated with outreach and marketing events under fixed-price contracts to be completed in 2026.

Federal business stabilization and AI-focused modernization

Choate said ICF’s U.S. federal business has stabilized and that management expects consecutive revenue growth in the second and third quarters, followed by year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter as ICF executes on nearly $1 billion in federal contracts won over the past 12 months. Morgan said federal revenue rose 8.6% sequentially to $182.3 million, which he said was aligned with expectations and supported by technology modernization work.

Wasson addressed investor concerns about the impact of “agentic AI tools” on federal technology modernization work, arguing ICF has adapted its offerings over the past two years. He said about 80% of ICF’s federal technology modernization work is fixed-price or outcome-based. Wasson said that if AI-augmented methods allow projects to be completed faster and at lower cost, ICF expects to move on to the next projects more quickly, adding that there is substantial technical debt across federal civilian agencies.

Wasson also said ICF anticipates increased demand for foundational data, cybersecurity, and cloud services as agencies advance AI at enterprise scale, and expects new opportunities in workflow automation, legacy modernization, and AI governance and orchestration.

During Q&A, management described a shift in the federal capture environment toward “rapid prototyping and demonstration of capabilities” and pursuing faster “quick win” outcomes. Choate cited recent activity in agencies and offices including the Department of State, Department of Labor, and Department of Defense, and referenced a “large BPA” with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency that incorporates AI-driven components. Wasson added that the administration’s preference for outcome-based or fixed-price work aligns with ICF’s mix, and highlighted ICF’s “Fathom AI platform” for rapid prototyping as well as waste, fraud, and abuse capabilities at CMS that came from the SemanticBits acquisition.

Financial results, margins, and cash flow

Morgan reported first quarter revenue of $437.5 million, down 10.3% from the first quarter of 2025. He said first and second quarter comparisons reflect the impact of federal contract cancellations that occurred between February and May of the prior year.

Subcontractor and other direct costs were $102.7 million, or 23.5% of revenue, up from 22.7% a year earlier due to higher pass-throughs on certain non-federal contracts. Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 38.1%. Morgan said fixed-price and time-and-material contracts represented about 93% of first quarter revenue, with cost-reimbursable contracts at 7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2%, compared with 11.3% a year earlier. Morgan said the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 10 to 20 basis points for full-year 2026.

Net income was $20.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $26.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.50, down from $1.94. Morgan said the first quarter tax rate was 25.1%, higher than expected due to lower deductible equity-based compensation expense, and that the tax rate reduced GAAP EPS by $0.07 and non-GAAP EPS by $0.09 versus expectations. He reiterated a full-year tax rate outlook of about 20.5%.

ICF used $3.1 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, an improvement from $33 million used in the prior-year quarter, which Morgan attributed to improved collections and working capital management. Days sales outstanding improved to 74 from 81. The company ended the quarter with net debt of $436 million, down from $499 million a year earlier, and an adjusted leverage ratio of 2.23 turns.

Guidance reaffirmed, capital allocation, and M&A focus

Morgan said ICF is reaffirming full-year guidance, calling for revenue of $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion and GAAP EPS of $5.95 to $6.25. Non-GAAP EPS guidance is $6.95 to $7.25, which Morgan said represents 5% growth at the midpoint. The company also reiterated expected operating cash flow of $135 million to $150 million and capital expenditures of $24.2 million to $26 million.

On capital allocation, Morgan said ICF repurchased more than 217,500 shares in the first quarter and will continue to repurchase shares opportunistically. He also said borrowing availability increased following a credit facility refinancing completed after quarter end. ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2026.

Wasson said the company is taking “a more aggressive stance with respect to M&A” in 2026, particularly in commercial energy, while remaining disciplined about strategic fit and near-term accretion. In Q&A, Wasson said commercial energy is “first among equals” for acquisition focus, with interest in deals that add geographies, scale, capabilities, and clients, and he also pointed to engineering-oriented adjacencies such as grid engineering and large-load support. He said ICF has historically levered up for acquisitions and then paid down debt within 12 to 18 months, adding that he does not expect leverage to go beyond the levels seen in prior deals.

Looking ahead, Wasson reiterated management’s view that ICF is positioned to return to “mid to high single-digit organic growth” in 2027, with the potential for double-digit growth when including acquisitions.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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