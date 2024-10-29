iCetana Ltd. Secures Convertible Notes for Expansion

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd., a leader in AI-based video analytics, has secured agreements with major shareholders Macnica Inc. and Skiptan Pty Ltd to issue convertible notes worth $720,000. This investment will support the company’s sales and operations until a larger capital raise anticipated in the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. The move also strengthens iCetana’s strategic relationship with Macnica, granting them a board seat and exclusive distribution rights in select territories.

