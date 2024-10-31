News & Insights

iCetana Ltd. Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has reported a successful year ending June 30, 2024, marked by a 16% growth in annualized recurring revenue and a 112% rise in overall revenue, driven by strategic expansions into the Middle East and advancements in AI technology. The company’s enhanced video surveillance solutions have broadened their market appeal, attracting new customer segments and providing upsell opportunities. With strong support from major shareholders and recent financial boosts, iCetana is well-positioned for future growth and continued innovation in the video analytics industry.

