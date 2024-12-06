iCetana Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Convertible Notes

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
iCetana Ltd. has announced the issuance of 720,000 new convertible notes, each with a face value of $1.03, as part of a previously announced transaction. These securities are unquoted and will not be listed on the ASX. Investors interested in emerging tech companies should keep an eye on how this move might impact iCetana’s financial positioning and market presence.
For further insights into AU:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.