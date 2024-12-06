News & Insights

Stocks

iCetana Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Convertible Notes

December 06, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

iCetana Ltd. has announced the issuance of 720,000 new convertible notes, each with a face value of $1.03, as part of a previously announced transaction. These securities are unquoted and will not be listed on the ASX. Investors interested in emerging tech companies should keep an eye on how this move might impact iCetana’s financial positioning and market presence.

For further insights into AU:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.