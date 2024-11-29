ICEsoft Technologies Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp (TSE:ISFT) has released an update.
ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. reported a 7.6% increase in Q3 2024 revenues, reaching $491,250, alongside a net operating profit of $41,326. The company has experienced 16 consecutive quarters of annualized revenue growth, attributed to the successful expansion of its Voyent Alert! Notification Service.
