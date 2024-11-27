News & Insights

I.CERAM Faces Liquidation Amid Financial Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.CERAM SA has announced the conversion of its judicial recovery procedure into judicial liquidation, with continued activity allowed until December 6, 2024, as the company seeks to address medical urgencies and financial challenges. The company’s stock trading has been suspended, while they aim to appeal the liquidation decision and explore proposals to overcome their financial difficulties.

