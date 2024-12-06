News & Insights

Iceni Gold’s Director Increases Stake with New Options

December 06, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd. announced a change in Director Brian Rodan’s interest with the acquisition of 2,000,000 unquoted options, exercisable at $0.105 each by November 2026, following shareholder approval. This move reflects Iceni Gold’s proactive approach in aligning management interests with long-term shareholder value. Investors might find this update relevant as it indicates potential strategic intentions within the company’s leadership.

