Iceni Gold’s Director Increases Stake with New Options

Iceni Gold Ltd. announced a change in Director Brian Rodan’s interest with the acquisition of 2,000,000 unquoted options, exercisable at $0.105 each by November 2026, following shareholder approval. This move reflects Iceni Gold’s proactive approach in aligning management interests with long-term shareholder value. Investors might find this update relevant as it indicates potential strategic intentions within the company’s leadership.

