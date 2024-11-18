Icelandic Salmon AS Eyes Future Growth Amid Challenges

Icelandic Salmon AS (DE:I6X) has released an update.

Icelandic Salmon AS faced a challenging third quarter in 2024, with revenues dropping to EUR 14.3 million due to low harvest volumes and biological issues, yet the company remains optimistic about future growth. Despite setbacks, the company has implemented new strategies, including enhanced sea lice control and increased smolt releases, to stabilize operations and boost its competitive edge, especially in the North American market. The company is confident in reaching its long-term growth potential of 26,000 tonnes, aligning with stakeholders’ visions.

