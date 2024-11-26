IceCure Medical’s Promising Growth and FDA Anticipation

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical has reported a notable 36% sales increase in the first nine months of 2024, driven by rising global adoption of its ProSense® cryoablation technology. The company is approaching a critical juncture with a potential FDA marketing authorization for early-stage breast cancer treatment anticipated in early 2025, following positive recommendations from an advisory panel. This growth and pending FDA decision highlight IceCure’s expanding influence in the medical technology market.

