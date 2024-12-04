News & Insights

Stocks

ICE reports November total ADV up 26% y/y; open interest up 16% y/y

December 04, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Intercontinental Exchange eported November 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics…November highlights include: Total average daily volume ADV up 26% y/y; open interest OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 51.6M lots on November 25… Total Energy ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 37.1M lots on November 25…Total Oil ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 9.5M lots on November 28…Total Natural Gas ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.7M lots on November 25 …North American Gas ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.6M on November 22…Total Financials ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 19% y/y…

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ICE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.