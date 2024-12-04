ICE reports November total ADV up 26% y/y; open interest up 16% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange eported November 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics…November highlights include: Total average daily volume ADV up 26% y/y; open interest OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 51.6M lots on November 25… Total Energy ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 37.1M lots on November 25…Total Oil ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 9.5M lots on November 28…Total Natural Gas ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.7M lots on November 25 …North American Gas ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.6M on November 22…Total Financials ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 19% y/y…

