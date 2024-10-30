News & Insights

ICBC Announces Dividend and Board Changes

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has announced its board of directors’ approval of the third-quarter report and a 4.58% dividend distribution on its Domestic Preference Shares, totaling RMB2.061 billion. Additionally, the bank has made significant changes in its board’s special committees, appointing Mr. Chen Guanting and Mr. Herbert Walter to key positions. These moves underscore the bank’s commitment to strong governance and shareholder returns.

